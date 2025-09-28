Left Menu

Durov Claims French Intelligence Sought Censorship: A Moldovan Election Tangle

Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, claims French intelligence requested censorship of some Moldovan voices on his platform ahead of Moldova's election in exchange for favorable commentary on his court case in France. Durov, under investigation in France, denied the allegations and criticized the alleged interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:27 IST
Durov Claims French Intelligence Sought Censorship: A Moldovan Election Tangle
Durov

MOSCOW - Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of the Telegram app, has accused French intelligence of requesting him to censor Moldovan voices on the platform ahead of a significant election. The allegations surfaced as Moldova voted in elections that could shape its potential EU alignment.

Durov, currently under judicial supervision in France, claims the intelligence agency propositioned him through an intermediary, promising favorable legal treatment. Despite removing certain channels due to rule violations, Durov criticized the move as an infringement on judicial processes.

Previously, French intelligence was accused of similar actions by Durov, which France denied. The incident highlights the complex intersection of technology, international politics, and legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

 United Kingdom
2
Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

 Global
3
Celebrating Unity in Diversity: India's Unmesha Festival Unites Global Writers

Celebrating Unity in Diversity: India's Unmesha Festival Unites Global Write...

 India
4
India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance

India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025