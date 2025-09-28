MOSCOW - Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of the Telegram app, has accused French intelligence of requesting him to censor Moldovan voices on the platform ahead of a significant election. The allegations surfaced as Moldova voted in elections that could shape its potential EU alignment.

Durov, currently under judicial supervision in France, claims the intelligence agency propositioned him through an intermediary, promising favorable legal treatment. Despite removing certain channels due to rule violations, Durov criticized the move as an infringement on judicial processes.

Previously, French intelligence was accused of similar actions by Durov, which France denied. The incident highlights the complex intersection of technology, international politics, and legal proceedings.

