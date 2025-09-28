Durov Claims French Intelligence Sought Censorship: A Moldovan Election Tangle
Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, claims French intelligence requested censorship of some Moldovan voices on his platform ahead of Moldova's election in exchange for favorable commentary on his court case in France. Durov, under investigation in France, denied the allegations and criticized the alleged interference.
MOSCOW - Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of the Telegram app, has accused French intelligence of requesting him to censor Moldovan voices on the platform ahead of a significant election. The allegations surfaced as Moldova voted in elections that could shape its potential EU alignment.
Durov, currently under judicial supervision in France, claims the intelligence agency propositioned him through an intermediary, promising favorable legal treatment. Despite removing certain channels due to rule violations, Durov criticized the move as an infringement on judicial processes.
Previously, French intelligence was accused of similar actions by Durov, which France denied. The incident highlights the complex intersection of technology, international politics, and legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
