Tragedy Strikes: Shooting and Fire at Michigan Church

A chaotic scene unfolded Sunday in Grand Blanc, Michigan, as a shooting and subsequent fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints left several people injured.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department confirmed the shooter is down and assured the public there is no ongoing threat. However, the church remains on fire.

Authorities have not released further information about how the injuries were sustained. Residents are advised to avoid the area as emergency services manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)