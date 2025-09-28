Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Shooting and Fire at Michigan Church

Multiple people were injured in an incident involving a shooting and fire at a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The injuries occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Police confirmed that the shooter is down and there's no public threat. Details remain sparse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Shooting and Fire at Michigan Church
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A chaotic scene unfolded Sunday in Grand Blanc, Michigan, as a shooting and subsequent fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints left several people injured.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department confirmed the shooter is down and assured the public there is no ongoing threat. However, the church remains on fire.

Authorities have not released further information about how the injuries were sustained. Residents are advised to avoid the area as emergency services manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

