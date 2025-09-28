Trump's Rare Military Meeting: A Focus on 'Warrior Ethos'

In an unusual assembly, President Donald Trump is set to participate in a meeting with U.S. military leaders at Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday. This congregation of top military officials at a single location marks a significant occasion according to a U.S. official's statement on Sunday.

The White House has yet to comment on the meeting, which was initially reported by The Washington Post through a planning document. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is anticipated to discuss the importance of maintaining a 'warrior ethos' throughout the military, alongside other potential agenda items during the event, U.S. officials revealed to Reuters on Friday.

With American troops stationed globally, from South Korea to the Middle East, leadership is under the command of high-ranking generals and admirals. Hegseth frequently champions the 'warrior ethos' in his speeches, pushing for a focused military vision. A former Fox News host, Hegseth has rapidly reshaped the department to align with Trump's security priorities, dismissing several top military figures while targeting diversity programs he deems discriminatory.