Left Menu

Rational Perspective Urged on Palestine Amidst Escalating Tensions

Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, advocates for a rational approach to the Palestine issue, addressing Israeli PM Netanyahu's UN statement as a 'dangerous' call for further aggression. Shawesh condemns continued violence and highlights international complicity, urging global awareness and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:28 IST
Rational Perspective Urged on Palestine Amidst Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, called for a 'rational perspective' in addressing the complex issues surrounding Palestine, during a discussion event on Sunday. This remark comes in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement at the UN General Assembly, suggesting a decisive end to conflict in Gaza.

Ambassador Shawesh criticized Netanyahu's assertion, interpreting it as an incitement for the removal of Palestinian people from their homeland, which he labeled as 'dangerous.' This reflects concerns over prolonged occupation and the contentious history of hostility between Israel and Palestine.

He further condemned the widespread violence, noting the heavy damage inflicted on Gaza and the complicity of Western nations in these events. Shawesh emphasized the global community's capacity to witness a 'genocide' unfold in real-time, via modern technology, urging immediate international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

 India
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Teen Found Dead Amid Ethnic Violence

Tragedy in Manipur: Teen Found Dead Amid Ethnic Violence

 India
3
PDUNASS Graduates Future EPFO Leaders with Holistic Training Program

PDUNASS Graduates Future EPFO Leaders with Holistic Training Program

 India
4
KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion

KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025