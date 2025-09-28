Rational Perspective Urged on Palestine Amidst Escalating Tensions
Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, advocates for a rational approach to the Palestine issue, addressing Israeli PM Netanyahu's UN statement as a 'dangerous' call for further aggression. Shawesh condemns continued violence and highlights international complicity, urging global awareness and action.
Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, called for a 'rational perspective' in addressing the complex issues surrounding Palestine, during a discussion event on Sunday. This remark comes in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement at the UN General Assembly, suggesting a decisive end to conflict in Gaza.
Ambassador Shawesh criticized Netanyahu's assertion, interpreting it as an incitement for the removal of Palestinian people from their homeland, which he labeled as 'dangerous.' This reflects concerns over prolonged occupation and the contentious history of hostility between Israel and Palestine.
He further condemned the widespread violence, noting the heavy damage inflicted on Gaza and the complicity of Western nations in these events. Shawesh emphasized the global community's capacity to witness a 'genocide' unfold in real-time, via modern technology, urging immediate international intervention.
