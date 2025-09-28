Left Menu

Taliban Releases U.S. Citizen with Qatari Mediation

Afghanistan's Taliban released U.S. citizen Amir Amiri, detained since December 2024. His release followed a visit by Washington's envoy Adam Boehler and was facilitated by Qatari mediation. Amiri was headed to Doha on Sunday evening.

Updated: 28-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:29 IST
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban freed a U.S. citizen on Sunday after a diplomatic intervention by Washington's envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, according to an official source who spoke to Reuters.

The individual, identified as Amir Amiri, had been in detention in Afghanistan since December 2024. His release came as a result of mediation efforts by Qatar, the source revealed.

The official, who requested anonymity regarding their name and nationality, confirmed that Amiri was en route to Doha on Sunday evening following his release.

