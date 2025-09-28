Tragedy Strikes Michigan Mormon Church
A tragic shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan resulted in one death and nine injuries. The incident occurred on a Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located in Grand Blanc, approximately 50 miles north of Detroit.
A tragic incident unfolded at a Michigan Mormon church, resulting in one fatality and nine injuries, according to police reports.
The shooting occurred on Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, which is situated about 50 miles north of Detroit.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
