Tragedy Strikes Michigan Mormon Church

A tragic shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan resulted in one death and nine injuries. The incident occurred on a Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located in Grand Blanc, approximately 50 miles north of Detroit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Grandblanc | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:45 IST
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

