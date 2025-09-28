Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Arrested: A Web of Deception Unravelled
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati was arrested in Agra after evading authorities for nearly two months. Accused of sexually harassing 17 female students in Delhi, he allegedly used fake credentials and changed locations to avoid capture. Police seized fake IDs, communication devices, and froze Rs 8 crore linked to him.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic early morning arrest, self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati was apprehended in Agra after a nearly two-month-long evasion. The 62-year-old stands accused of sexually harassing 17 female students at a private institute in Delhi.
Saraswati had reportedly been hiding across various locations in Uttar Pradesh, using falsified credentials and aliases to stay off the radar. The Delhi Police managed to track him down to a hotel in Agra, arresting him at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Authorities have seized bogus IDs, communication devices, and frozen Rs 8 crore linked to him, unraveling a complex web of deceit and manipulation. The investigation continues as Saraswati remains in police custody for further questioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
