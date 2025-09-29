Left Menu

Trump's Middle East Peace Proposal: A New Dawn for Gaza?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a proposed peace plan for Gaza, aiming to conclude the ongoing conflict. The plan involves notable Middle Eastern leaders, focusing on ceasing hostilities and promoting humanitarian aid. Trump's optimism contrasts with the intricacies of reaching consensus among Israeli and Palestinian entities.

Updated: 29-09-2025 01:50 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has put forward a plan aimed at ending the ongoing war in Gaza, believing he has garnered strong support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders are set to meet at the White House to discuss the proposal, which outlines steps toward peace between Israel and Hamas.

Trump's plan was unveiled at the United Nations in New York, presenting a framework for a peaceful resolution to the nearly two-year-long conflict. The U.S. proposal includes the exchange of hostages, a halt to Israeli attacks on Qatar, and renewed peace talks between Israel and Palestinians. Key Middle Eastern allies like Saudi Arabia and Egypt have been instrumental in this diplomatic push.

The specifics of the ceasefire-for-hostages agreement remain undisclosed, though Vice President JD Vance expressed cautious optimism about progress. Vance highlighted three critical elements: the release of hostages, neutralizing the Hamas threat, and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza. The negotiations continue, with the outcome hanging in the balance amid complex regional dynamics.

