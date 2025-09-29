North Korea and China: Strengthening Ties for Regional Stability
North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to deliver a message from Kim Jong Un. They discussed the unchanging bilateral relationship, set future cooperation principles, and agreed to enhance strategic communications amidst evolving international dynamics.
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui convened with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, reinforcing the steadfast bond between the two nations. Choe, representing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, emphasized the importance of evolving this relationship to address contemporary challenges, as reported by KCNA.
During their discussions, Wang underscored the necessity of fortifying strategic communications and expanding cooperative efforts to ensure regional peace and stability. The ministers reached a unanimous agreement on several domestic and international subjects, although details were not disclosed, according to the official agency.
This diplomatic engagement follows Kim Jong Un's landmark summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Anticipating Xi's visit to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Summit, discussions on strategic alliances and regional developments are expected to continue, potentially involving U.S. President Donald Trump.
