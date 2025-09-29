Left Menu

North Korea and China: Strengthening Ties for Regional Stability

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to deliver a message from Kim Jong Un. They discussed the unchanging bilateral relationship, set future cooperation principles, and agreed to enhance strategic communications amidst evolving international dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 03:09 IST
North Korea and China: Strengthening Ties for Regional Stability

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui convened with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, reinforcing the steadfast bond between the two nations. Choe, representing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, emphasized the importance of evolving this relationship to address contemporary challenges, as reported by KCNA.

During their discussions, Wang underscored the necessity of fortifying strategic communications and expanding cooperative efforts to ensure regional peace and stability. The ministers reached a unanimous agreement on several domestic and international subjects, although details were not disclosed, according to the official agency.

This diplomatic engagement follows Kim Jong Un's landmark summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Anticipating Xi's visit to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Summit, discussions on strategic alliances and regional developments are expected to continue, potentially involving U.S. President Donald Trump.

TRENDING

1
Rachel Reeves' Bold Promise to Combat Youth Unemployment

Rachel Reeves' Bold Promise to Combat Youth Unemployment

 United Kingdom
2
North Korea and China: Strengthening Ties for Regional Stability

North Korea and China: Strengthening Ties for Regional Stability

 Global
3
Tyrrell Hatton Secures Ryder Cup Victory for Europe in Thrilling Finish

Tyrrell Hatton Secures Ryder Cup Victory for Europe in Thrilling Finish

 United States
4
Hatton Clinches Victory for Europe in Ryder Cup Thriller

Hatton Clinches Victory for Europe in Ryder Cup Thriller

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025