Left Menu

Social Media Platform X Challenges India's Takedown Order

Social media platform X is set to appeal a ruling from India's Karnataka state that empowers police to issue takedown requests through the Sahyog portal. X argues that the move threatens free expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:20 IST
Social Media Platform X Challenges India's Takedown Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Social media platform X announced on Monday its plan to challenge a court order issued by India's Karnataka state. The contentious order permits millions of police officers to make arbitrary takedown requests through a confidential online portal known as Sahyog.

In a statement posted on the platform, X emphasized its commitment to contesting the order, citing concerns over the impact on free expression. The platform's stance highlights ongoing debates over internet regulation and freedom of speech.

The case underscores broader tensions between technology companies and governmental bodies regarding digital content management and the rights of users online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

 India
3
Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

 India
4
Urgent Call for Maharashtra Legislature to Address Flood Crisis

Urgent Call for Maharashtra Legislature to Address Flood Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025