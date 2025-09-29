Social Media Platform X Challenges India's Takedown Order
Social media platform X is set to appeal a ruling from India's Karnataka state that empowers police to issue takedown requests through the Sahyog portal. X argues that the move threatens free expression.
Social media platform X announced on Monday its plan to challenge a court order issued by India's Karnataka state. The contentious order permits millions of police officers to make arbitrary takedown requests through a confidential online portal known as Sahyog.
In a statement posted on the platform, X emphasized its commitment to contesting the order, citing concerns over the impact on free expression. The platform's stance highlights ongoing debates over internet regulation and freedom of speech.
The case underscores broader tensions between technology companies and governmental bodies regarding digital content management and the rights of users online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
