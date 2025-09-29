Deadly Attack in Kwara State Highlights Nigeria's Worsening Insecurity
A deadly attack on the town of Oke-Ode in Kwara state, north-central Nigeria, by armed men resulted in the death of at least 12 local forest guards. The assault highlights escalating insecurity in the region, prompting calls for increased military intervention to combat bandit violence.
At least 12 members of a local forest guard unit were killed in a brazen attack by armed men in Oke-Ode, a town in Kwara state, north-central Nigeria, according to police reports on Monday.
This incident throws a spotlight on the worsening security situation in northwest and central Nigeria, where armed groups, colloquially known as bandits, have escalated their campaigns of violence, encompassing mass killings, kidnappings, and community raids.
Apart from the fatalities, the attack left four individuals wounded, who are now receiving medical care. Among those killed was the local traditional chief. In response, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called for a bolstered military presence, and Nigerian army troops have been deployed to the area to track down the attackers and restore order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- Kwara State
- bandits
- insecurity
- attack
- forest guards
- violence
- governor
- military
- justice
