Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare reports over 3,000 complaints received regarding GST-related issues since tax reductions. The ministry utilizes AI and chatbots to track misleading discount practices and unfair trade actions, working closely with the CBIC to ensure consumers benefit from GST reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:30 IST
The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has registered almost 3,000 complaints regarding GST-linked discrepancies since the tax cuts came into effect, according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.

Khare announced that the Consumer Affairs Ministry is deploying artificial intelligence and chatbot technology to assess complaints across various sectors, particularly those involving misleading discounts and unfair trade practices where GST reductions have not been passed onto consumers.

The ministry is closely monitoring for 'dark patterns' or advertisements intending to mislead and, if necessary, will initiate class action against pervasive offenders.

