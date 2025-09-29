Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has registered almost 3,000 complaints regarding GST-linked discrepancies since the tax cuts came into effect, according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.

Khare announced that the Consumer Affairs Ministry is deploying artificial intelligence and chatbot technology to assess complaints across various sectors, particularly those involving misleading discounts and unfair trade practices where GST reductions have not been passed onto consumers.

The ministry is closely monitoring for 'dark patterns' or advertisements intending to mislead and, if necessary, will initiate class action against pervasive offenders.

