Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action
Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare reports over 3,000 complaints received regarding GST-related issues since tax reductions. The ministry utilizes AI and chatbots to track misleading discount practices and unfair trade actions, working closely with the CBIC to ensure consumers benefit from GST reductions.
- Country:
- India
The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has registered almost 3,000 complaints regarding GST-linked discrepancies since the tax cuts came into effect, according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.
Khare announced that the Consumer Affairs Ministry is deploying artificial intelligence and chatbot technology to assess complaints across various sectors, particularly those involving misleading discounts and unfair trade practices where GST reductions have not been passed onto consumers.
The ministry is closely monitoring for 'dark patterns' or advertisements intending to mislead and, if necessary, will initiate class action against pervasive offenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Moldova's Democratic Stride: A Victory Against Russian Interference
BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha
Top U.S. Agricultural Official Visits Taiwan Amid Tariff Discussions
Outrage Over Slain Kargil Veteran Amid Ladakh Protests
Ukraine's Call for a Unified Aerial Defense Shield