Social Media Platform X Challenges Karnataka Court's Content Takedown Ruling

The social media platform X plans to contest a Karnataka High Court decision that dismisses its petition against government-issued content takedown orders, arguing it violates constitutional rights. X maintains it respects Indian law but will appeal, emphasizing the importance of free expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:49 IST
In a bold move, social media platform X announced its intention to appeal the Karnataka High Court's judgment, dismissing its challenge against the authority of Indian officials to demand content removals under the Information Technology Act.

Owned by Elon Musk, X criticized the verdict, citing concerns over a 'secretive online portal' known as Sahyog, which allows police officers to issue arbitrary content takedown orders. The platform argues this system infringes on the constitutional rights of Indian citizens, particularly the freedom of speech and expression.

While emphasizing its compliance with Indian law, X highlighted inconsistencies with a recent Bombay High Court ruling that deemed a similar regulatory framework unconstitutional. Asserting its role in public discourse, X plans to defend free expression, challenging what it sees as legal overreach by the court's decision.

