Unity Against Hybrid Threats: NATO's Firm Stance

In a firm declaration of unity, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul addressed the heightened tension with Russia, describing recent hybrid attacks as a test of NATO's resolve. Speaking from a press conference in Warsaw, alongside his Polish and French counterparts, Wadephul called for a united front against these provocations.

Wadephul warned that Russia seeks to stir unrest within the alliance, threatening stability in the region. "That is dangerous and must be answered clearly and with unity," he asserted, stressing the importance of a coordinated response to safeguard alliance interests.

Reassuring member states, Wadephul reiterated NATO's commitment to its mutual defense clauses, asserting, "NATO would protect every inch of our alliance territory - no member state is left alone to deal with these threats."

(With inputs from agencies.)