45 Years of Neglect: Saroh Dalit Basti's Plea for Change

Villagers of Saroh Dalit Basti in Himachal Pradesh are threatening to boycott the 2026 Panchayati Raj elections, demanding reserved panchayat seats for Scheduled Castes. Frustrated by 45 years of development neglect and poor infrastructure, they submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, asking for significant change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:06 IST
Frustration is mounting in Saroh Dalit Basti, Himachal Pradesh, where residents are threatening to boycott the 2026 Panchayati Raj elections unless the panchayat seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category.

The villagers, feeling neglected for nearly 45 years, are demanding significant infrastructure improvements, especially concerning the poor road conditions.

In a memorandum submitted to the deputy commissioner, villagers emphasized the need for change, citing continuous female pradhans without a focus on SC representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

