KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Monday emphasized the urgent need for the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others detained post-September 24 violence in Leh. The group warned that ignoring core demands for Ladakh statehood could further alienate the Himalayan region's populace.

The KDA, alongside the Leh Apex Body, accused the Union Territory administration of mishandling the Leh unrest, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries. At a press briefing, KDA member Sajjad Kargili urged for Wangchuk's release, detained under the National Security Act, and stressed the non-negotiability of statehood and constitutional safeguard demands.

Kargili criticized the authorities for their response to peaceful protesters, questioning the administration's preparedness despite prior intelligence of potential unrest. He demanded an impartial judicial probe, highlighting that Wangchuk's arrest has brought Ladakh's struggles to national attention, potentially sparking widespread protests.

