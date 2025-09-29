Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threats Alarm Indian Airports and Schools

Numerous Indian airports and schools received hoax bomb threat emails, originating from 'evilterrorizer111@gmail.com'. The threats were deemed non-specific after investigation, leading to an FIR against the unknown sender for criminal intimidation. Despite widespread concern, no suspicious items were discovered, ensuring continued uninterrupted operations.

The Ahmedabad airport received a bomb threat email, which officials later determined to be a hoax, prompting an FIR against the unidentified sender, authorities confirmed on Monday.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the individual had circulated identical bomb threat emails to various airports and both government and private institutions across the country, reported ND Nakum, inspector at Ahmedabad's Airport Police Station.

The email, sent from 'evilterrorizer111@gmail.com' to the official email of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Sunday, threatened: ''Bombs have been placed around your buildings, and you have 24 hours to respond, or face the blood pool. I am the leader of a terror group.'' In response, the airport's bomb threat committee concluded it was a non-specific threat and contacted police, leading to the registration of the FIR.

'Acting on a complaint from airport management, we registered the FIR against the unidentified sender on Sunday night. Although the email threats extended to many other airports and establishments, they were determined to be hoaxes,' noted Nakum.

The FIR cited section 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses 'criminal intimidation via anonymous communication.' Additionally, over 300 schools and institutions in Delhi received similar threats, later deemed hoaxes, officials stated earlier.

At Jammu Airport, an anti-sabotage drill was conducted after a private airliner received a bomb threat email, but no threats were confirmed, ensuring unaffected air traffic, authorities stated.

