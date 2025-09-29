Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Prioritizes Muck Removal and Disaster Readiness

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has mandated identification of suitable muck dumping sites in districts hit by natural disasters. Disaster management powers are now given to district authorities. Coordination with various departments and early warning systems for dams were discussed, along with disaster risk mitigation fund approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major policy shift, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has directed authorities to locate appropriate muck dumping sites in disaster-prone districts, officials announced on Monday. This move seeks to streamline processes following recent natural disasters.

Previously managed at the state level, the responsibility for granting muck removal permissions will now rest with district disaster management authorities. Key focus areas include Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, and Shimla, Saxena emphasized.

The 26th State Executive Committee meeting, chaired by Saxena, explored topics such as early warning systems for dams and important project reports for landslide and fire risk mitigation, with several financial allocations receiving approval for enhanced disaster response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

