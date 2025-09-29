Ramaphosa Highlights Strong US-South Africa Trade Ties, New Forum Announced

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment relations with the United States, following a series of high-level engagements in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Writing in his weekly newsletter to the nation, the President said recent discussions underscored that South African and US businesses remain deeply connected, with partnerships expected to grow well into the future.

Building Reciprocity in Trade and Investment

Ramaphosa emphasised that South Africa will continue to champion reciprocity in investment and trade with the US. While American companies have long had a significant presence in South Africa, he highlighted the importance of supporting South African firms to expand into the US market. Such an approach, he noted, would not only diversify opportunities for South African businesses but also create more jobs for Americans, reinforcing the mutual benefits of deeper commercial ties.

He recalled a key message delivered by a representative of the US Chamber of Commerce during the dialogue: that building commercial partnerships happens “one deal, one investment at a time.”

High-Level Dialogue in New York

Last week, Ramaphosa addressed the South Africa-US Trade and Investment Dialogue, convened by the US Chamber of Commerce, the world’s largest business advocacy body. The event brought together senior government officials, corporate leaders, and industry representatives from both nations.

Discussions centred on opportunities created by South Africa’s ongoing economic reforms, with several US companies expressing interest in expanding their operations or investing in sectors ranging from energy and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and technology.

In addition to business engagements, Ramaphosa and his delegation met with members of the US Congress and Senate, while ministers and officials held talks with representatives from the US administration. These meetings aimed to reinforce bilateral ties at both the political and commercial levels.

Shared Optimism About Growth Prospects

“The optimistic, future-focused tone of this important engagement underscored how, beyond the headlines and debates around trade policy and political frictions, US and South African businesses are forging ahead,” the President wrote.

Kendra Gaither, President of the US-Africa Business Center, echoed these sentiments, calling the economic relationship between the two countries “foundational” and deserving of dedicated attention.

The US Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to send a high-powered delegation led by its CEO to the B20 Summit later this year, further signalling its commitment to deepening engagement with South Africa and the broader African continent.

Strong Commercial Foundations

Currently, more than 600 US companies operate in South Africa, making it the second-largest African destination for US exports. South Africa is also positioning itself as a key supplier of critical minerals needed for the global energy transition and digital economy, placing it at the centre of international investment interest.

The engagements in New York also included discussions with US industry on opportunities in renewables, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies, all of which are seen as growth sectors capable of driving economic development.

New Trade and Investment Forum

One of the key announcements from the President was the establishment of a South Africa-United States Trade and Investment Forum, which will be officially inaugurated at next year’s South Africa Investment Conference. The forum is intended to serve as a bridge for deepening trade relations, fostering investment, and creating a structured platform for ongoing dialogue between the two countries.

Ramaphosa also confirmed that discussions continue between South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the US Trade Representative on a reciprocal trade agreement that would balance benefits for both sides.

Support for AGOA and Continental Free Trade

The President welcomed the US Chamber of Commerce’s support for the reauthorisation of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), describing it as “the cornerstone of US-Africa commerce.” He stressed that predictable, preferential access to the US market is critical not only for South African exports but also for American companies that rely on stable import flows.

In parallel, South Africa is prioritising the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a key mechanism to strengthen trade relations, expand access to markets, and make Africa a more competitive global player.

“Through engagements such as these,” Ramaphosa concluded, “we reaffirm that the partnership between South Africa and the United States is not only historic but remains vital for future growth and prosperity.”