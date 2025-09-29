Tragic Dispute Leads to Fatal Stabbing in Jharkhand

A man was fatally stabbed amid a dispute in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, leaving another injured, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident unfolded on Sunday within Bhootgadhiya, under the jurisdiction of Borragarh police station, with no arrests made at the report's filing time.

Niranjan Kumar Singh, in charge of Borragarh police station, noted the attacker and victims were acquainted, hinting tensions over unresolved issues, with an active investigation under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

