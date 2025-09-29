Left Menu

Trump's Bold Bid: A New Dawn for Middle East Peace?

Israeli tanks moved towards Gaza City as President Trump prepared to meet Prime Minister Netanyahu, promising a breakthrough in Middle East peace efforts. Despite skepticism from various quarters, Trump's new 21-point plan seeks a ceasefire and hostage release. The ongoing Israeli offensive has deepened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli tanks pushed closer to Gaza City on Monday ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. Trump has pledged 'something special' in his latest attempt to broker peace in the Middle East, despite failed diplomatic efforts over the past two years.

Last week, Washington unveiled a 21-point plan to Arab and Muslim states, advocating a permanent ceasefire and the release of hostages. Despite praise from Netanyahu, skepticism persists. Concerns include Palestinian security involvement in Gaza and the potential sidelining of the Palestinian Authority, a key player in regional stability.

Meanwhile, Israel's offensive has intensified, aggravating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza City. Trump believes a peace deal is possible, but skepticism and reservations from Israeli and Arab parties remain. Hostages' families have urged Trump to stay the course, emphasizing the urgency of ending the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

