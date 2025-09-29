Maharashtra Government Moves to Withdraw Cases from Agitations
The Maharashtra government plans to withdraw 77 cases linked to religious, political, and social agitations, though 47 serious ones are still pending. The Cabinet Sub-Committee, led by minister Ashish Shelar, reviewed 201 applications, recommending dismissal for select cases. However, crimes against women and personal disputes remain non-negotiable.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of minister Ashish Shelar, has announced its intention to drop 77 cases arising from various agitations, while rejecting 47 serious cases.
Shelar emphasized that cases involving crimes against women, serious offences, and personal or civil disputes are unaffected by this decision, remaining within legal bounds of prosecution according to the government's policy.
Of the 201 applications received, the Cabinet Sub-Committee recommended withdrawals in 77 cases for further scrutiny. Cases involving political figures will follow a distinct legal path determined by the Bombay High Court. Future applications are encouraged to be submitted by affected groups.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- government
- withdrawal
- agitations
- cases
- political
- social
- review
- legal
- policy
ALSO READ
Cricket Victories and Political Analogies: The Operation Sindoor Debate
Bihar Political Drama: Accusations Fly as Kishor Challenges Deputy CM Choudhary
Political Strife Over Victory: India's Asia Cup Triumph Sparks BJP-Congress Clash
Nepal's Drive for Timely Elections Amid Political Turmoil
Political Clash Over Maharashtra's Dussehra Rally Amid Flood Crisis