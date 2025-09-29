Maharashtra Government Moves to Withdraw Cases from Agitations

The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of minister Ashish Shelar, has announced its intention to drop 77 cases arising from various agitations, while rejecting 47 serious cases.

Shelar emphasized that cases involving crimes against women, serious offences, and personal or civil disputes are unaffected by this decision, remaining within legal bounds of prosecution according to the government's policy.

Of the 201 applications received, the Cabinet Sub-Committee recommended withdrawals in 77 cases for further scrutiny. Cases involving political figures will follow a distinct legal path determined by the Bombay High Court. Future applications are encouraged to be submitted by affected groups.