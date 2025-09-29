Left Menu

Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

A Congress delegation met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, seeking a comprehensive relief package for flood-affected regions in Jammu. The disaster resulted in 150 fatalities and significant infrastructure damage, including houses, roads, and bridges. The delegation requested immediate government intervention for restoration and expert assessment.

A Congress delegation has appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for urgent intervention following devastating floods in the region. More than 150 lives were claimed by cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides over the past month.

The Congress leaders, led by J-K Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla, submitted a memorandum demanding a comprehensive package for relief, rehabilitation, and restoration. They highlighted the destruction of over 4,000 houses, roads spanning 3,000 kilometres, and 70 bridges.

In addition to seeking a high-level team to assess landslide areas, they urged immediate repair of road infrastructure. Lieutenant Governor Sinha assured the delegation of prioritizing these issues for swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

