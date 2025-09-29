Left Menu

Court Acquits 16 in 2012 Delhi Riots Case Amidst 'Serious Doubts' in Prosecution

A Delhi court exonerated 16 individuals charged with rioting, arson, and theft in a 2012 incident, citing 'serious doubts' in the prosecution's case. The absence of conclusive evidence, including lack of witness identification and missing CCTV footage, resulted in the acquittal, emphasizing the principle of benefit of doubt towards the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal ruling, a Delhi court has acquitted 16 individuals accused of rioting, arson, and unlawful assembly during a 2012 incident near Jama Masjid. The court highlighted significant gaps in the prosecution's narrative, underscoring 'serious doubts' about the alleged involvement of the accused.

Presiding judge Virender Kumar Kharta noted that none of the prosecution's witnesses identified the accused. Additionally, critical evidence such as CCTV footage and testimonies from independent witnesses was missing, weakening the prosecution's case significantly.

The court pointed out multiple inconsistencies in the testimonies of police witnesses and emphasized the age-old legal principle that in the presence of two possible interpretations, the one favoring the accused must be preferred. This led to the acquittal, reiterating the necessity of the prosecution proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

