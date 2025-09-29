Court Acquits 16 in 2012 Delhi Riots Case Amidst 'Serious Doubts' in Prosecution

In a pivotal ruling, a Delhi court has acquitted 16 individuals accused of rioting, arson, and unlawful assembly during a 2012 incident near Jama Masjid. The court highlighted significant gaps in the prosecution's narrative, underscoring 'serious doubts' about the alleged involvement of the accused.

Presiding judge Virender Kumar Kharta noted that none of the prosecution's witnesses identified the accused. Additionally, critical evidence such as CCTV footage and testimonies from independent witnesses was missing, weakening the prosecution's case significantly.

The court pointed out multiple inconsistencies in the testimonies of police witnesses and emphasized the age-old legal principle that in the presence of two possible interpretations, the one favoring the accused must be preferred. This led to the acquittal, reiterating the necessity of the prosecution proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)