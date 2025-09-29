Empowering Governance: Bridging Science and Administrative Skills
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of governance and communication skills for scientists and academicians at IIPA's executive council meeting. He stressed integrating governance training with technology, addressing social media's role in governance, and collaborating for capacity building with companies like Amazon, HCL, and Tata Group.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized enhancing governance and communication skills for scientists and academicians during the 327th meeting of the Indian Institute of Public Administration's executive council.
Singh highlighted the need for merging governance training with new technologies like AI and digital platforms.
He also discussed the critical role of social media in governance, calling for responsible engagement and partnerships with tech firms for capacity building.
