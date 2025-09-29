Left Menu

Bareilly Internet Suspension: A Clampdown on Digital Communication Amid Unrest

Internet services in Bareilly were extended for suspension following city violence linked to an 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Clashes ensued over demonstration permissions, with multiple arrests made. Authorities warn potential misuse of digital platforms could escalate the unrest further.

29-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Internet services in Bareilly will remain suspended following recent violence, authorities confirmed Monday. This extension follows a government order prompted by clashes that erupted after denied demonstration permissions for the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign.

Officials have recorded multiple rioting incidents, filing charges against 180 identified individuals and 2,500 unnamed ones. Approximately 40 arrests were made, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, a key figure in organizing the protests.

The state home department cites risks of inflammatory content spreading via SMS and social media, potentially destabilizing the area's peace. The measure aims to prevent further disruption in maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

