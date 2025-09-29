Bareilly Internet Suspension: A Clampdown on Digital Communication Amid Unrest

Internet services in Bareilly will remain suspended following recent violence, authorities confirmed Monday. This extension follows a government order prompted by clashes that erupted after denied demonstration permissions for the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign.

Officials have recorded multiple rioting incidents, filing charges against 180 identified individuals and 2,500 unnamed ones. Approximately 40 arrests were made, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, a key figure in organizing the protests.

The state home department cites risks of inflammatory content spreading via SMS and social media, potentially destabilizing the area's peace. The measure aims to prevent further disruption in maintaining law and order.

