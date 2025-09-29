Trump's Gambit: A Path to Middle East Peace or Another Mirage?
Israeli tanks neared Gaza City as Trump prepared to host Netanyahu, aiming for a Middle East peace deal. Washington introduced a 21-point plan, sparking Israeli and Arab concerns. Hamas remains defiant unless hostages are released. The Gaza City offensive intensifies, worsening the humanitarian crisis and escalating international tensions.
As Israeli tanks moved closer to Gaza City, President Trump prepared for a high-stakes meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, aiming to broker a peace deal in the volatile Middle East. The White House has put forth a 21-point plan promising to end the long-standing conflict.
Despite the U.S. initiative, both Israel and Arab nations express reservations, with revisions being sought to accommodate various concerns. The combat on the ground persists, with Israel escalating its offensive against Hamas, leading to a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
In the backdrop, hostages' families intensify calls for a resolution, urging Trump to ensure his peace initiative is not derailed. As the situation unfolds, the world watches closely, hoping for the elusive peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
