Trump's Gambit: A Path to Middle East Peace or Another Mirage?

As Israeli tanks moved closer to Gaza City, President Trump prepared for a high-stakes meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, aiming to broker a peace deal in the volatile Middle East. The White House has put forth a 21-point plan promising to end the long-standing conflict.

Despite the U.S. initiative, both Israel and Arab nations express reservations, with revisions being sought to accommodate various concerns. The combat on the ground persists, with Israel escalating its offensive against Hamas, leading to a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In the backdrop, hostages' families intensify calls for a resolution, urging Trump to ensure his peace initiative is not derailed. As the situation unfolds, the world watches closely, hoping for the elusive peace in the region.

