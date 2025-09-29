Left Menu

Trump's Gambit: A Path to Middle East Peace or Another Mirage?

Israeli tanks neared Gaza City as Trump prepared to host Netanyahu, aiming for a Middle East peace deal. Washington introduced a 21-point plan, sparking Israeli and Arab concerns. Hamas remains defiant unless hostages are released. The Gaza City offensive intensifies, worsening the humanitarian crisis and escalating international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:20 IST
Trump's Gambit: A Path to Middle East Peace or Another Mirage?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Israeli tanks moved closer to Gaza City, President Trump prepared for a high-stakes meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, aiming to broker a peace deal in the volatile Middle East. The White House has put forth a 21-point plan promising to end the long-standing conflict.

Despite the U.S. initiative, both Israel and Arab nations express reservations, with revisions being sought to accommodate various concerns. The combat on the ground persists, with Israel escalating its offensive against Hamas, leading to a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In the backdrop, hostages' families intensify calls for a resolution, urging Trump to ensure his peace initiative is not derailed. As the situation unfolds, the world watches closely, hoping for the elusive peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai University and TMC Join Forces for Competitive Exam Training

Mumbai University and TMC Join Forces for Competitive Exam Training

 India
2
Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

 Global
3
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

 Global
4
Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025