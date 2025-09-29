Bribe Bust: ASI Nabbed by Anti-Corruption Team

An assistant sub-inspector in Bharatpur district was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe, according to officials.

The accused, ASI Uday Singh from Bhusawar police station, was caught during a sting operation organized after a complaint was lodged against him.

The ASI had demanded the bribe to manipulate a land acquisition report favorably. Investigations into the case are ongoing as the Bureau seeks further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)