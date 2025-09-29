Left Menu

Ladakh Unrest: LAB's Firm Stance Amid Tensions

The Leh Apex Body has declared a boycott of talks with the Home Ministry's High Powered Committee, demanding normalcy and a conducive atmosphere in Ladakh. This follows violent protests and the killing of four protesters, with LAB's Chairman highlighting concerns over eroded safeguards and excessive force by security personnel.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has taken a resolute stance following recent violence in Ladakh. LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang announced a boycott of talks with the Home Ministry's High Powered Committee until peace and normalcy are restored in the region.

The decision was made after four protesters were killed in clashes with security forces. Despite the relaxation of curfew for a brief period, tensions remain high. Chhewang stressed the need for a peaceful atmosphere before participating in talks.

Protests erupted as LAB demands statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh. Violence on September 24 led to scores of injuries and several arrests. While the Centre invited LAB for talks on October 6, the latter insists on addressing the atmosphere of fear and grief that prevails.

