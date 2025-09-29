IIFT Launches Trade Negotiations Program to Boost India’s Global Engagement

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) inaugurated its flagship International Trade Negotiations Program today, a specialised training initiative aimed at enhancing the skills of officials from the Department of Commerce (DoC). The program, organised by IIFT’s Centre for International Negotiations (CIN), is designed to build institutional capacity and equip government officers with advanced negotiation techniques to strengthen India’s presence in global trade forums.

Inaugural Session Highlights

The program was formally launched in the presence of Commerce Secretary Shri Sunil Barthwal, who served as the Chief Guest. In his inaugural address, Shri Barthwal stressed the critical importance of institutional training for India’s trade ecosystem.

“This program brings together all relevant topics delivered by experts in their fields. IIFT has always played a pivotal role in international trade and negotiations. I am confident that the participants will benefit immensely from this unique learning opportunity,” he said.

IIFT’s Growing Global Footprint

Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor of IIFT, outlined the institute’s expanding role in shaping India’s trade capacity. He highlighted IIFT’s achievements, including:

Top rankings on LinkedIn and NIRF among management institutes.

Record placement packages reaching ₹1.23 crore.

Expansion with new campuses in Kakinada and GIFT City .

Approval for its Dubai campus, a long-cherished vision, which will soon be operational with clearances from the Ministries of Commerce, Education, Home Affairs, UGC, and the Dubai Government.

Prof. Joshi also spoke about IIFT’s focus on research and policy contributions. The institute is developing 30 case studies on bilateral trade and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to provide real-world insights for policymakers. Referring to recent trade breakthroughs such as the India–UK FTA and CETA, he emphasised how India has shown resilience and agility in navigating complex trade environments.

Program Objectives and Structure

The International Trade Negotiations Program has been curated to provide:

Practical tools and strategies for bilateral, regional, and multilateral negotiations.

Case-based learning on current global trade challenges .

Exposure to legal, economic, and diplomatic aspects of trade policymaking.

Simulation exercises to strengthen participants’ ability to handle tough negotiation scenarios.

Prof. Rohit Mehtani, Head of CIN & MDP and Program Director, explained that the initiative is closely aligned with the Commerce Secretary’s vision. “This program reflects IIFT’s continuing commitment to build the capacity of government officials in the complex area of trade negotiations. The participants will gain practical insights and negotiation skills to represent India effectively in international forums,” he said.

Strengthening India’s Trade Diplomacy

This initiative reinforces IIFT’s role as India’s premier institution for trade-related training, policy research, and advisory support. With global trade scenarios becoming increasingly competitive and rules-based, India’s negotiators need to be equipped with the knowledge and confidence to secure favourable terms for the country.

The program is expected to benefit officials directly involved in shaping India’s responses at the World Trade Organization (WTO), bilateral FTA discussions, and strategic trade dialogues with major economic partners.

IIFT’s Strategic Role in Viksit Bharat @ 2047

As India pursues its vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047, capacity-building in trade negotiations is seen as essential for unlocking market access, attracting investments, and safeguarding domestic interests. By providing structured training for DoC officials, IIFT is directly contributing to India’s long-term trade strategy and global competitiveness.