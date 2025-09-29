Left Menu

Jharkhand Police Nabs Gang Allegedly Behind Solar Battery Thefts

The Jharkhand Police have arrested an inter-district gang involved in stealing solar batteries from BSNL towers and schools. Led by Jamal, the group sold the batteries through a scrap shop run by Firoz Malik, who then transported them to Ghaziabad. They stole Rs 10 lakh worth of batteries.

Jharkhand Police Nabs Gang Allegedly Behind Solar Battery Thefts
The Jharkhand Police have cracked an inter-district criminal network, suspected of stealing solar batteries from BSNL towers and school premises. Five individuals have been apprehended, authorities announced on Monday.

The suspects include Munnawar Alam, Md Jamal, Md Hussain Ansari, Ritesh Kumar, with Firoz Malik operating the sale of stolen goods. Initially routed for local sale, Malik later transported the batteries from his Hazaribag shop to his brother in Ghaziabad for higher profits.

This illicit operation is reported to have netted Rs 10 lakh in stolen solar batteries, targeting critical infrastructure across Ramgarh and Hazaribag districts. Both Alam and Jamal were already wanted fugitives in numerous theft cases, police noted.

