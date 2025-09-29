Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati
Chaitanyanand Saraswati, a self-styled godman, faces allegations of sexually harassing 17 female students at a private institute. Arrested in Agra, he led police to locations on campus where the offenses allegedly occurred. His associate, Hari Singh Kopkoti, was also detained for intimidation. Investigations reveal possible financial irregularities linked to Saraswati, as authorities seize accounts and assets.
Chaitanyanand Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, has been arrested over allegations involving the sexual harassment of 17 female students at a private educational institute. On Monday, Saraswati was brought to the campus by authorities to locate areas where he reportedly summoned his victims, according to police reports.
In connection with the case, 38-year-old Hari Singh Kopkoti from Uttarakhand was also detained. An associate of Saraswati, Kopkoti allegedly threatened the father of one victim in an attempt to retract the complaint, following instructions from Saraswati.
As investigations unfolded, it was revealed that Saraswati, who has maintained links suggesting connections to the Prime Minister's Office, had evaded authorities by moving between different locations. Investigators confiscated electronic devices and froze nearly Rs 8 crore in assets possibly linked to financial misconduct associated with him.
