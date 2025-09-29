Left Menu

Empowering Leaders: Bridging Science and Governance

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights the need for governance and communication skills among scientists and academicians. Addressing the IIPA's executive council, he calls for integration with emerging technologies and responsible social media use. Singh emphasizes expanding collaborations to ensure a future-ready governance ecosystem.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stressed the importance of equipping scientists and academicians with essential governance and communication skills at the 327th executive council meeting of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

Singh highlighted the necessity of integrating governance training with emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and data-driven tools. He emphasized the evolving role of social media in governance, advocating for workshops to train officials on responsible engagement and misinformation management.

The IIPA has launched partnerships with industry giants like Amazon AWS and HCL Technologies for digital transformation and capacity building. Singh underscored the need for the institution to expand collaborations nationally and internationally, aligning its work with the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision to create a future-ready governance ecosystem.

