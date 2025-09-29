European Security Tightened Amid Drone Threats: A United Front

Amid heightened security concerns, France, Germany, and Sweden have announced the deployment of military personnel and anti-drone systems to Denmark. This move follows a series of drone incursions which led to temporary closures of multiple Danish airports, sparking concerns ahead of major European summits in Copenhagen this week.

Last week's drone disturbances were labeled as a hybrid attack by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who hinted at Moscow's involvement despite no direct attribution. The incidents align with a troubling pattern of suspected Russian drone activity across Europe, further straining tensions in the region.

In response to the looming threat, NATO is enhancing its Baltic Sea mission, and Denmark has imposed a temporary civilian drone ban. Key European countries continue to bolster defenses, including Germany's deployment of troops and France's provision of a Fennec helicopter for anti-drone operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)