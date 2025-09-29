Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

The United States is spearheading efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the turbulent Gaza Strip. As the war nears its two-year mark, Hamas stands notably weakened, its leadership severely impacted by a series of targeted Israeli strikes.

Among the prominent figures eliminated were Mohammad Sinwar, a veteran commander and Hamas's military leader in Gaza, and Yahya Sinwar, both killed in 2024 after being key figures in the ongoing conflict. Other significant losses for Hamas include Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammed Deif, and Marwan Issa, marking a strategic setback for the group.

Though significantly diminished, Hamas remains active under surviving leaders like Izz al-Din al-Haddad. Based in Gaza, Haddad is considered a critical strategist behind the October 7 attacks and continues to elude Israeli efforts. Meanwhile, influential figures like Khalil al-Hayya and Khaled Meshaal continue to wield diplomatic power from abroad, underscoring Hamas's resilient network.