Poland Pushes for EU-Ukraine Cooperation on Drone Tech

Poland's Defence Minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, advocates for increased collaboration between the European Union and Ukraine in the development of drone technologies. This initiative aims to enhance technological advancements and mutual benefits in defense capabilities for both regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland has called for stronger collaboration between the European Union and Ukraine to advance drone technologies, according to Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The proposal aims to leverage joint expertise to enhance both technological improvements and defense readiness across the region.

Such collaboration could significantly bolster defense capabilities while fostering innovation in emerging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

