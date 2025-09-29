Poland Pushes for EU-Ukraine Cooperation on Drone Tech
Poland's Defence Minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, advocates for increased collaboration between the European Union and Ukraine in the development of drone technologies. This initiative aims to enhance technological advancements and mutual benefits in defense capabilities for both regions.
- Poland
Poland has called for stronger collaboration between the European Union and Ukraine to advance drone technologies, according to Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.
The proposal aims to leverage joint expertise to enhance both technological improvements and defense readiness across the region.
Such collaboration could significantly bolster defense capabilities while fostering innovation in emerging technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
