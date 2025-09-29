Moldova's Pro-European Win: A Turning Point for EU Aspirations
Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity won a decisive victory in parliamentary elections, boosting hopes for EU integration. Despite accusations of Russian interference, the election saw strong pro-European sentiment. Observers noted election flaws, while opposition cited voting violations, showcasing the nation's ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) emerged victorious in a crucial parliamentary election, results revealed on Monday. This significant win enhances Moldova's prospects of joining the European Union and distancing itself from Russian influence.
President Maia Sandu hailed the election as a triumph for Moldova's European path. Official results showed PAS secured 50.2% of the vote compared to 24.2% for the Russia-leaning Patriotic Bloc.
International leaders congratulated Moldova for its democratic process amid alleged Russian interference. Nonetheless, the opposition cited voting irregularities, and observers noted flaws, highlighting Moldova's geopolitical challenges.
