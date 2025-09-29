Diplomatic Channels Remain Open Despite U.N. Sanctions on Iran
Germany, France, and Britain have reaffirmed their commitment to diplomacy despite the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran. They emphasize the importance of negotiations and urge Iran to comply with its legal obligations and refrain from escalatory actions, keeping diplomatic channels active.
In a recent joint statement, Germany, France, and Britain have confirmed their dedication to continuing diplomatic efforts with Iran, even as U.N. sanctions have been reimposed on the country.
The statement, distributed by the German Foreign Ministry, highlights the nations' stance that sanctions do not signify the end of diplomatic engagement.
The countries are urging Iran to abstain from any actions that may escalate tensions and to adhere to its legally binding commitments concerning international safeguards.
