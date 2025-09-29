eThekwini Renews University Partnerships to Drive Inclusive Growth and Innovation

The eThekwini Municipality has renewed its long-standing partnership with five of South Africa’s leading higher education institutions, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and inclusive development.

On Friday, the municipality signed a fresh three-year Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Stellenbosch University, the University of South Africa (UNISA), the Durban University of Technology (DUT), and the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT). The agreement is designed to strengthen Durban’s position as a hub of knowledge, innovation, and opportunity, while addressing pressing socio-economic and developmental challenges.

A Partnership Rooted in Vision

First established in 2011, this unique collaboration between academia and local government has become a cornerstone of eThekwini’s development strategy. It demonstrates the transformative potential of partnerships where academic research and municipal policy intersect to create real-world impact.

Mayor Cyril Xaba, speaking at the signing ceremony, hailed the renewed agreement as a powerful recommitment to the city’s transformation agenda:

“This agreement is more than a renewal, it is reaffirmation of the power of collaboration, the spirit of innovation, and our shared commitment to building a better future for the city and its people.”

He emphasized that Durban’s future lies in creating a city that is not only smart and sustainable but also inclusive and just.

MILE: A Global Platform for Municipal Learning

At the heart of the partnership is the Municipal Institute of Learning (MILE), a pioneering platform that has elevated Durban to a global centre of municipal learning and innovation.

MILE has attracted researchers, thought leaders, and changemakers from across the world to exchange ideas and co-develop solutions for urban challenges. Through this platform, Durban has been recognized as a knowledge hub where municipalities and universities collaborate to reimagine the future of cities.

The partnership has been particularly fruitful in producing applied research, ensuring that academic insights are not confined to classrooms but are translated into practical policies and community-driven projects.

Mutual Benefits for City and Academia

Mayor Xaba noted that the collaboration has always been mutually beneficial:

Universities contribute cutting-edge research, intellectual capacity, and innovation .

The municipality provides a real-world testing ground for these ideas through policy application, community engagement, and service delivery.

This synergy has already produced measurable impacts, from urban planning and infrastructure design to social inclusion and community development programmes.

Building Intellectual Capital

Through this collaboration, eThekwini has distinguished itself as the municipality with the highest number of PhD holders in South Africa—a reflection of its dedication to intellectual growth and excellence in governance.

The universities involved have pledged to continue working closely with the municipality to co-create solutions that respond effectively to Durban’s developmental, environmental, and economic challenges.

A Collective Vision for the Future

In his closing remarks, Mayor Xaba reminded stakeholders that no single institution can solve complex societal challenges alone:

“Investing in this partnership is a powerful reminder that it is through collaboration, shared vision, and collective action that we can build a city that is resilient, equitable, and full of opportunity.”

As Durban faces the dual challenges of climate change and rapid urbanization, the renewed MOA is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping innovative solutions while ensuring inclusive growth for all residents.

With academia and local government working hand-in-hand, eThekwini is positioning itself as a model of knowledge-based urban development in South Africa and beyond.