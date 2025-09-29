Ladakh's Path to Peace: A Community's Resilience Amidst Turmoil
Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta praised Ladakh's residents for their restraint during unrest and pledged to address their concerns via dialogue. Highlighting the security forces' role in maintaining order, Gupta urged vigilance among officials. He emphasized peace as vital for development and called for unity against divisive forces.
In a significant address, Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta lauded the people of Ladakh for their remarkable restraint and commitment amidst challenging situations, promising that every legitimate issue they face will be resolved through dialogue and democratic means.
Recognizing the crucial role of security forces, police, and the local administration in ensuring normalcy, Gupta called on officials to remain vigilant, responsive, and prioritize a people-friendly approach.
The Lt Governor emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, labeling it as the cornerstone of development, and appealed to the community to resist divisive elements while assuring them of the administration's unwavering support for their safety, dignity, and progress.
