Major Drug Bust: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized in Assam
A significant drug bust in Assam's Cachar district saw the seizure of Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore from a vehicle coming from Mizoram. The operation aligns with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's initiative to eradicate drugs in Assam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:50 IST
In a significant drug bust, Assam police have seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore from a vehicle originating from Mizoram, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The operation, conducted on Monday, involved intercepting the vehicle on the Silchar-Aizawl bypass, where authorities recovered 30,000 Yaba tablets.
Yaba, known as 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is banned in India for containing methamphetamine and caffeine—controlled substances under national law. The Assam government, through its #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign, reaffirms its commitment to a drug-free state, having already initiated necessary legal actions.
