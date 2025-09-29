Major Drug Bust: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized in Assam

In a significant drug bust, Assam police have seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore from a vehicle originating from Mizoram, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The operation, conducted on Monday, involved intercepting the vehicle on the Silchar-Aizawl bypass, where authorities recovered 30,000 Yaba tablets.

Yaba, known as 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is banned in India for containing methamphetamine and caffeine—controlled substances under national law. The Assam government, through its #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign, reaffirms its commitment to a drug-free state, having already initiated necessary legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)