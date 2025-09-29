Left Menu

The Elusive Legacy of Virender Deo Dixit: A Life of Controversy and Secrets

Self-styled preacher Virender Deo Dixit, accused of rape and mistreatment at his Rohini ashram, passed away in 2023. Previously on the run, Dixit's death was discovered by CBI efforts spanning to Nepal. The trial against him is now set to abate following his confirmed death.

Self-styled preacher Virender Deo Dixit, long sought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged rape and mistreatment of his disciples, has reportedly passed away, officials confirmed on Monday. Dixit's controversial life came under scrutiny when cases against him were registered by the CBI on the Delhi High Court's orders in 2017.

Alerted by a tip from their Hyderabad unit, the CBI confirmed Dixit's death in 2023. Known for evading capture, he was previously under an Interpol Blue Notice since March 2018 and had a bounty of Rs five lakh on credible information regarding his whereabouts.

With Dixit's demise, the prosecution of numerous allegations against him will be halted. Charges included illegal confinement and exploitation of women at his Rohini-based ashram, leading to prior CBI interventions. This classifies a somber end to a legal pursuit marred by evasion and widespread allegations.

