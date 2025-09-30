Left Menu

Arab Nations Applaud Trump's Gaza Peace Initiative

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Qatar, and Egypt's foreign ministers have expressed support for U.S. President Trump's decision to end the Gaza war. In a joint statement, they highlighted their willingness to collaborate with the U.S. and relevant parties to finalize and implement the peace agreement.

In a significant diplomatic development, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Egypt have expressed their approval of U.S. President Trump's declaration to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The joint statement from these influential Middle Eastern nations emphasizes a collective readiness to work constructively with the United States and all relevant parties.

The goal is to not only finalize the agreement but also ensure its thorough implementation, showcasing a regional united front towards achieving lasting peace.

