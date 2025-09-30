Left Menu

U.S. Cracks Down on Export Evasion Loopholes

The U.S. has tightened export controls to prevent companies in China and other countries from using subsidiaries to circumvent restrictions on chipmaking equipment exports. The rule, expanding the Entity List, impacts supply chains and requires more rigorous checks on ownership. China's Commerce Ministry criticized the move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 03:04 IST
U.S. Cracks Down on Export Evasion Loopholes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. took significant steps on Monday to clamp down on companies in China and other regions using foreign affiliates to dodge export restrictions on critical goods, including chipmaking equipment. A new rule from the Commerce Department mandates that subsidiaries owned 50% or more by listed entities automatically require export licenses, escalating the number of restricted companies.

This rule, aimed at plugging existing regulatory loopholes, poses challenges for companies trying to ensure compliance and is expected to disrupt global supply chains, particularly affecting Chinese entities. The decision arrives amid ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, adding tension and further complicating diplomatic negotiations.

Chinese tech firms like Huawei and DJI may be heavily affected, while criticism from China's Commerce Ministry highlights international friction. Despite being deemed a significant move toward strengthening export controls, experts like trade lawyer Dan Fisher-Owens warn that companies will find new methods to bypass regulations, keeping the cat-and-mouse game active.

TRENDING

1
Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

 United States
2
Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

 Global
3
Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

 Global
4
Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025