European Allies Unite Against Drone Threat at Danish Summits
In response to drone incursions at Danish airports, France, Germany, and Sweden will send military personnel and anti-drone systems to Denmark. This security boost comes ahead of European summits in Copenhagen. The incidents are suspected to be linked to Moscow, though the Kremlin denies involvement. Further European support aims to enhance security measures.
France, Germany, and Sweden have pledged to send military personnel and anti-drone systems to Denmark to enhance security ahead of crucial European summits in Copenhagen this week. The decision follows drone incursions last week that temporarily shut down several Danish airports, prompting heightened security concerns.
British defence officials have also committed to providing counter-drone technology. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the incidents as a 'hybrid attack,' suggesting possible involvement from Moscow, a claim that Russia denies. This week, Denmark will host a significant EU leaders' summit, followed by the European Political Community meeting.
Across Europe, suspicions of Russian-orchestrated drone activities have increased, with reports from Estonia, Poland, and Romania highlighting unauthorized airspace entries. To fortify defenses, NATO is augmenting its Baltic Sea mission, and a German air defense frigate has been dispatched to aid in airspace monitoring over Copenhagen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
