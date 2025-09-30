Left Menu

European Allies Unite Against Drone Threat at Danish Summits

In response to drone incursions at Danish airports, France, Germany, and Sweden will send military personnel and anti-drone systems to Denmark. This security boost comes ahead of European summits in Copenhagen. The incidents are suspected to be linked to Moscow, though the Kremlin denies involvement. Further European support aims to enhance security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 03:10 IST
European Allies Unite Against Drone Threat at Danish Summits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France, Germany, and Sweden have pledged to send military personnel and anti-drone systems to Denmark to enhance security ahead of crucial European summits in Copenhagen this week. The decision follows drone incursions last week that temporarily shut down several Danish airports, prompting heightened security concerns.

British defence officials have also committed to providing counter-drone technology. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the incidents as a 'hybrid attack,' suggesting possible involvement from Moscow, a claim that Russia denies. This week, Denmark will host a significant EU leaders' summit, followed by the European Political Community meeting.

Across Europe, suspicions of Russian-orchestrated drone activities have increased, with reports from Estonia, Poland, and Romania highlighting unauthorized airspace entries. To fortify defenses, NATO is augmenting its Baltic Sea mission, and a German air defense frigate has been dispatched to aid in airspace monitoring over Copenhagen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

 United States
2
Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

 Global
3
Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

 Global
4
Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025