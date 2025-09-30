European Allies Unite Against Drone Threat at Danish Summits

France, Germany, and Sweden have pledged to send military personnel and anti-drone systems to Denmark to enhance security ahead of crucial European summits in Copenhagen this week. The decision follows drone incursions last week that temporarily shut down several Danish airports, prompting heightened security concerns.

British defence officials have also committed to providing counter-drone technology. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the incidents as a 'hybrid attack,' suggesting possible involvement from Moscow, a claim that Russia denies. This week, Denmark will host a significant EU leaders' summit, followed by the European Political Community meeting.

Across Europe, suspicions of Russian-orchestrated drone activities have increased, with reports from Estonia, Poland, and Romania highlighting unauthorized airspace entries. To fortify defenses, NATO is augmenting its Baltic Sea mission, and a German air defense frigate has been dispatched to aid in airspace monitoring over Copenhagen.

