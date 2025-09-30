Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Monday that Russian forces are prevailing in what he describes as a 'righteous battle' in Ukraine. Putin emphasized that the entire nation supports this effort, highlighting unity and historical destiny as motivators.

Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, under the guise of a 'special military operation' aimed at demilitarizing and de-nazifying its neighbor. Kyiv and its Western allies rebuke these claims, calling the invasion an unprovoked bid for territorial expansion. The conflict persists despite diplomatic interventions, including those by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Open-source battlefield maps indicate that Russia currently controls 19% of Ukrainian land, including Crimea and substantial eastern territories. Recently, Trump suggested that Ukraine may reclaim lost territories amid Washington's considerations to support Kyiv with Tomahawk cruise missiles for deep strikes into Russia.

