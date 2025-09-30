Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden
The Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht caught fire and drifted in the Gulf of Aden after being attacked by an explosive device. The crew of 19 was rescued, and suspicions point to Yemen's Houthis as potential attackers. This incident marks a continuation of tensions involving vessels in the region.
A Dutch-flagged cargo ship, the Minervagracht, is engulfed in flames and drifting aimlessly in the Gulf of Aden following an explosive attack. The EU maritime mission Aspides confirmed the incident, leading to the emergency evacuation of all 19 crew members via helicopter. The attack left two sailors injured, with the assailants' identity yet uncertain.
The vessel's operator, Amsterdam-based Spliethoff, reported significant damage due to the unidentified explosive device. The vessel was approximately 128 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen during the attack. Despite previous similar assaults, this incident is reportedly the first attack by the Houthis on a commercial ship since September 2023, underscoring ongoing maritime threats in the region.
The crew members, hailing from Russia, Ukraine, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, were promptly evacuated, with one serious injury necessitating transport to Djibouti. The incident adds to a pattern of maritime hostilities in the Red Sea, purportedly linked to geopolitical tensions involving Yemen's Houthis, who have previously targeted vessels in support of Palestinians amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.
ALSO READ
Shipping firm says crew abandoning vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden off Yemen; 2 of its 19 crew hurt in assault, reports AP.
British military says vessel ablaze in Gulf of Aden off Yemen after being struck by a projectile, reports AP.
Maritime Mystery: Cargo Ship Under Attack Near Yemen Waters
Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Houthi Stronghold in Yemen