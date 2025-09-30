Left Menu

Justice Department Sues Minnesota Over Sanctuary Policies

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated legal action against Minnesota and its officials, citing unlawful immigration sanctuary policies. The lawsuit accuses cities like Minneapolis of defying federal authorities and releasing criminals. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison refutes the claims, terming the suit as political retaliation.

30-09-2025
The U.S. Justice Department has launched a lawsuit against Minnesota, accusing state and local officials of implementing illegal immigration sanctuary policies.

The lawsuit alleges that cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul have refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, leading to the release of criminals who should have been deported.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called the lawsuit 'baseless' and pledged to defend the state's policies in court, while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vowed to continue supporting the city's immigrant community.

