Undercover Operation Uncovers Flesh Trade Racket at Navi Mumbai Spa

Navi Mumbai police have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket operating out of a spa located in the Belapur area, rescuing 15 women forced into the trade. The operation unfolded on September 27, following intelligence received by law enforcement officials.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities sent in a decoy customer to verify illicit activities inside the spa before conducting a raid that led to the rescue of women from Nepal and various Indian states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat.

Subsequently, the 32-year-old spa owner and a 42-year-old cleaner were arrested. The duo has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, confirming law enforcement's commitment to combating human trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)