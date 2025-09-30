Left Menu

Undercover Operation Uncovers Flesh Trade Racket at Navi Mumbai Spa

Police in Navi Mumbai have dismantled a prostitution ring operating from a spa, rescuing 15 women from various Indian states and Nepal. Acting on a tip-off, officers conducted a sting operation, leading to the arrest of the spa owner and a cleaner, who face charges under trafficking laws.

Thane | Updated: 30-09-2025 09:04 IST
Navi Mumbai police have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket operating out of a spa located in the Belapur area, rescuing 15 women forced into the trade. The operation unfolded on September 27, following intelligence received by law enforcement officials.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities sent in a decoy customer to verify illicit activities inside the spa before conducting a raid that led to the rescue of women from Nepal and various Indian states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat.

Subsequently, the 32-year-old spa owner and a 42-year-old cleaner were arrested. The duo has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, confirming law enforcement's commitment to combating human trafficking.

