Left Menu

Ladakh Under Curfew: Calls for Peace Amidst Clashes

Authorities in Leh announced a four-hour relaxation of a week-long curfew following clashes over demands for statehood. Large protests led to the deaths of four people and widespread arrests, including activist Sonam Wangchuk. Officials emphasize maintaining peace and unity while protests and curfews persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 30-09-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 09:24 IST
Ladakh Under Curfew: Calls for Peace Amidst Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Leh town curfew is set to be relaxed for four hours at 10 am Tuesday, enabling shopkeepers to resume business, according to official announcements. This follows Monday's two-hour relaxation after the completion of the last rites for those who died during recent protests.

Authorities, led by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, emphasize maintaining peace as a critical aspect of development. Gupta praised residents for their moderation under pressure and urged continued unity amid heightened tensions over statehood demands.

While mobile internet remains suspended and prohibitory orders are still active in the region, the Leh administration remains on high alert, deploying law enforcement extensively. The Ladakh BJP calls for accountability and justice in the matter while urging restraint and cooperation from the populace.

TRENDING

1
IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance

IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance

 Pakistan
2
Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely

Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely

 India
3
Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

 Global
4
Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar

Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025