Ladakh Under Curfew: Calls for Peace Amidst Clashes

The Leh town curfew is set to be relaxed for four hours at 10 am Tuesday, enabling shopkeepers to resume business, according to official announcements. This follows Monday's two-hour relaxation after the completion of the last rites for those who died during recent protests.

Authorities, led by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, emphasize maintaining peace as a critical aspect of development. Gupta praised residents for their moderation under pressure and urged continued unity amid heightened tensions over statehood demands.

While mobile internet remains suspended and prohibitory orders are still active in the region, the Leh administration remains on high alert, deploying law enforcement extensively. The Ladakh BJP calls for accountability and justice in the matter while urging restraint and cooperation from the populace.