Ladakh Under Curfew: Calls for Peace Amidst Clashes
Authorities in Leh announced a four-hour relaxation of a week-long curfew following clashes over demands for statehood. Large protests led to the deaths of four people and widespread arrests, including activist Sonam Wangchuk. Officials emphasize maintaining peace and unity while protests and curfews persist.
The Leh town curfew is set to be relaxed for four hours at 10 am Tuesday, enabling shopkeepers to resume business, according to official announcements. This follows Monday's two-hour relaxation after the completion of the last rites for those who died during recent protests.
Authorities, led by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, emphasize maintaining peace as a critical aspect of development. Gupta praised residents for their moderation under pressure and urged continued unity amid heightened tensions over statehood demands.
While mobile internet remains suspended and prohibitory orders are still active in the region, the Leh administration remains on high alert, deploying law enforcement extensively. The Ladakh BJP calls for accountability and justice in the matter while urging restraint and cooperation from the populace.
